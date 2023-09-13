ATC initiates proceedings against 16 PTI leaders in May 9 terror case

The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday initiated proceedings against 16 PTI leaders in May 9 riot case.

16 PTI members including Mian Aslam Iqbal, Farrukh Habib, Hammad Azhar, Zubair Niazi, Hamid Raza, Wasiq Qayyum, Ghulam Abbas and others have been booked in a case of burning police vehicle and passing malicious speeches in front of Rahat Bakery on May 9.

ATC Judge Abhar Gul presided over the proceedings, while closely examining the requests made by the police.

The police told the court that the nominated individuals are deliberately trying to avoid arrest, following which they all have been hidden since May 9.

May 9 had been the most chaotic day in the history of Pakistan, when thousands of protestors took to the streets against the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Al- Qadir Trust case.