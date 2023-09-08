ATC sends Pervez Elahi to Jail on 14-day judicial remand

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday sent PTI President Pervez Elahi back to Attock jail on 14-day judicial remand in Judicial Complex attack case.

The prosecution team sought to extend Parvez Elahi’s custody with a further 10-day physical remand.

ATC rejected the request of police for granting physical remand of Pervez Elahi.

Elahi’s lawyer Sardar Abdul Razaq argued that his client’s involvement in the case was questionable, as 200 out of 250 individuals were unknown in the matter, and Parvez Elahi’s name had only surfaced two days ago.

He further emphasized that Parvez Elahi was not a member of the PTI party when the case was initially registered.

Sardar Abdul Razaq firmly believed that this case was targeted against the PTI and its leadership without substantial evidence.

He argued that cases had been filed against Parvez Elahi without proper proof.

Elahi’s counsel told the ATC judge that the Lahore High Court had ordered that Parvez Elahi should not be arrested in any unknown cases.

However, despite this order, Parvez Elahi found himself arrested by the Islamabad police and a plainclothes official on his way from the Lahore High Court, the lawyer added.

Razaq stated that surprisingly, there was neither a warrant nor an MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) order for his arrest.

Further pointed out that the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad had issued the MPO order, but it had not been altered in any way, except for the name.

Razaq also questioned why Pervez Elahi, a former Deputy Prime Minister and Chief Minister, was not known to the Federal Police.

He argued that Article 9 protected human rights and that mere suspicion shouldn’t lead to arrest without concrete evidence.

In the end, both Sardar Abdul Razaq and another lawyer, Babar Awan, requested that Pervez Elahi be discharged from the case.

Despite the arguments presented, the court ultimately decided to send Pervez Elahi to jail for 14 days on judicial remand, rejecting the police’s request for physical remand once again.