Attock Jail superintendent issued notice for not allowing Imran to talk to his sons

The Special Court hearing cases under Official Secrets Act on Monday issued notice to the Attock Jail superintendent for denying PTI Chairman Imran Khan permission to talk to his sons.

The court sought report from the jail superintendent by September 15.

Special Court’s judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain issued a written decision on contempt of court petition against Attock Jail Superintendent Arif Shahzad.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday filed a contempt of court petition in a special court against the Attock Jail superintendent, for not allowing former prime minister to talk to his sons.

The petition stated that despite the court order, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was not allowed to talk to his children on telephone.

Further mentioned that the Special Court to hear cases under Official Secrets Act had ordered Imran Khan to connect to his sons living abroad via telephone.

Khan urged that the Attock jail superintendent must be summoned in personal capacity and request to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the superintendent.

PTI chairman requested that he must be allowed to talk to his sons through telephone or WhatsApp.

It must be noted that Imran khan has been sentenced to three years prison in Toshakhana case.

PTI chairman has been behind bars in Attock jail since August 5.