Authorities conduct operation against illegal water hydrants

Karachi: Pakistan rangers conducted an operation against illegal water hydrants to secure the supply line of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

Added to that, Pakistan rangers, in collaboration with the Water Board, sealed 30 illegal hydrants.

Consequently, in the operation, 106 people were detained for allegedly stealing water.

Moreover, the areas of Manghopir, Nazimabad, Orangi, Ayub Goth, Janjal Goth, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Qayyumabad, and Jamshed Quarters came under the operation.

Additionally, during the operation, water pumps, including water blowers, motors, pipes, and cables, were taken into the custody of the government.

However, a series of 21 FIRs were registered regarding this case. Meanwhile, the Karachi Electric spokesperson stated that the hydrants were involved in the theft of water and 0.35 million of electricity as well.

However, illegal electricity connections were disconnected, and the Pakistan Rangers demolished all five illegal hydrants.

