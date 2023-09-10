Baby with heart outside body born in Muzaffargarh

In Muzaffargarh, a baby was born to a couple with heart outside its tiny body.

The baby born with ectopia cordis was immediately transferred by the medical team to the specialized care of the Children’s Hospital in Multan.

This decision was made to ensure that the baby received the best possible treatment and attention.

The condition of the baby, despite its abnormal birth, was declared to be out of danger by hospital sources.

This tiny miracle continued to defy expectations and fight for its precious life.

Advertisement

This miraculous birth took place in the Gynecology Ward of District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh, leaving everyone touched by the resilience of the newborn and the dedication of the medical professionals who ensured its well-being.