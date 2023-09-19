Bilawal inquires health of JUI-F’s Hafiz Hamdullah in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inquired about the health of JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

Bilawal visited Hafiz Hamdullah, who was injured during the bomb attack in Mastung, and inquired about his well-being. Bilawal expressed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of Hafiz Hamdullah.

He condemned the attack on Hafiz Hamdullah and demanded that those responsible be brought to justice. PPP leaders Saeed Ghani, Senator Nasir Khuhro, and Senator Waqar Mehdi were also present.

A day earlier, JUI-F Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman asked about the well-being of senior leader Hafiz Hamdullah who is undergoing medical treatment in Karachi.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said they will they will not be intimidated by bomb blasts and attacks. He said their leaders and workers have shown immense courage and perseverance. “Hafiz Hamdullah is our asset may Allah give him a speedy recovery. The attack on Hafiz Hamdullah is the height of barbarity.”

He prayed for the speedy recovery of others injured in the blast. He said the caretaker government should bring those responsible for this unfortunate incident to justice. He said the attacks on JUI-F leaders and workers are not acceptable under any circumstances.

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah was shifted to Karachi for advanced treatment on Friday, a day after being injured in a roadside blast along with 10 others near Mastung in Balochistan.

Hamdullah received initial treatment at a Mastung hospital and was later shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta along with other injured including party leaders and his security guards. Hamdullah received injuries on his head and arms, but his condition was out of danger.

The party leadership decided to shift him to Karachi for treatment after consulting doctors. He was moved to the Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi by a special plane.

The Counter-Terrorism Department has registered an FIR against unidentified people for the bomb attack. The blast occurred near Hamdullah’s vehicle when he reached the Killi Chotu area, a locality on the outskirts of Mastung, while on his way there from Quetta to address a public meeting.

Police said that at least 11 people, including Hamdullah, were injured in the explosion. There have been no claims of responsibility for the explosion but many JUI-F leaders have been targeted in the past.

