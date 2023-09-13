Bilawal says only a ‘certain party’ knows election date

Bilawal said a certain party is repeatedly announcing elections in February.

He said PDM and PPP are answerable separately for their own performances.

He said PDM did not favour a ‘Charter of Democracy 2’.

MUZAFFARGARH: In an apparent jibe at former coalition partner, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said only a “certain party” already has information on when elections will be held.

“No one knows when the elections are supposed to be held, not me, or the chief election commissioner, but a certain party is repeatedly announcing elections in February next year,” he said. “This is the reason I talk about level playing field,” Bilawal said while addressing party workers in Muzaffargarh.

He said that any party cannot resolve the issues faced by Pakistan single-handedly. He said all parties will have to sit together to take the country out of crises.

“The problems of the country are such that one party cannot claim that it alone will be able to handle everything, we have to move forward with a united approach,” he added.

Bilawal maintained that delimitations could be done within 90 days as per the Constitution, and if they are to be delayed, then the ECP should give a date at least.

He said that the previous government was run by an alliance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the PPP, each are answerable for their own ministerial performances. “The PPP is answerable for its ministries and the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] for its own,” he added.

When asked about bringing the PTI to the same table for political stability under a Charter of Democracy (CoD), the PPP leader said the PDM, did not favour a CoD. He said that his party wanted to have a new Charter of Democracy but it couldn’t be done.

“As far as the PTI is concerned, those who were involved in the May 9 attacks, it is very difficult for us [to hold talks with them],” Bilawal said.. “An incompetent and ineligible prime minister was imposed due to which we had to face a crisis at the economic and foreign level.”

Bilawal also told his supporters that a meeting of the PPP’s central executive committee (CEC) will be held on Thursday to discuss the election strategy and dealing with the PML-N.

Bilawal said that the upcoming manifesto will include many programmes such as that of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

It may be noted that President Arif Alvi, in response to his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) call, suggested November 6 for holding the general election in the country.

