ISLAMABAD: The British Council has decided to reduce the examination fee to redress the concerns of parents and students that arose after the release of AS and A-Level examination results.

The Ministry of Education and Professional Training said unexpected confusion and dismay among students and parents nationwide prompted the minister to take immediate action.

Caretaker Federal Minister of Education Madad Ali Sindh took proactive measures to address the situation that arose following the release of the AS and A Level examination results on August 10.

He convened a meeting with parents and students and initiated appropriate actions. Recognizing the magnitude of the concerns and the impact on student’s future prospects, the minister penned a letter to address the matter directly with the British Council.

He expressed deep concern for the students and their families who were left in a state of uncertainty due to the AS and A Level examination results.

The British Council took immediate notice of the minister’s letter and decided to reduce the examination fee to alleviate the worries of parents and students.

It was decided to conduct Cambridge A-level exams again following the complaints and protests of the students against the awarding of average marks

British Council country director held a meeting with the Inter-Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) chairman and the heads of schools and decided to conduct the exams for A-level students again in October.

The complaints were lodged after the awarding of average marks which resulted in low grades for the A-level students as they failed to appear in the exams on May 10, 11 and 12 cancelled due to the deteriorating law and order situation.

The education authorities also decided not to charge any fees for the upcoming exams. However, the British Council decided to charge for conducting the papers.

The British Council had agreed to submit a plan for low-cost logistics, whereas the authorities will identify specific cases related to grading and make full refund to the students.

Cambridge International Examination A-level results sparked outrage among students in Pakistan as only a few students were able to get A and B grades.

The enraged students took to social media and demanded to reschedule the exam so that they can attempt their paper and receive grades based on their performance.

