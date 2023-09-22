British envoy discusses economic challenges with Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Ms Jane Marriott called on Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar and discussed bilateral relations.

Professor of Economic Policy at Oxford University Stefan Dercon also accompanied the British envoy. The finance minister shared policy actions to enhance Pakistan’s economic resilience in the face of global challenges focusing on sustainable development and inclusive growth.

The British high commissioner commended the longstanding relationship between the United Kingdom and Pakistan and pledged to explore avenues for increased economic cooperation and investment between the two countries.

The finance minister appreciated the collaboration and expressed gratitude for the support provided by the World Bank and the United Kingdom. She expressed the desire to further foster bilateral relations in various fields.

The meeting concluded with a sense of optimism and shared commitment to work together to address the economic challenges facing Pakistan and to promote sustainable development and cooperation.

Advertisement

Also Read ‘Credible, transparent, inclusive’ elections crucial for Pakistan: British envoy British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriot met Chief Election Commissioner. The...