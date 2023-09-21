Bushra Bibi files plea against FIA investigation in audio leaks case

Articles
ISLAMABAD: Wife of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Bushra Bibi on Thursday filed a miscellaneous petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against investigation of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the case pertaining to an alleged audio leak, Bol News reported.

On September 18, the high court had directed the FIA ​​to act in accordance with the law, read the petition. The main case was scheduled for hearing on October 30, it said.

“Despite the pending case, the FIA ​​issued a summons notice on September 19. The court should suspend the FIA ​​notice while the case is pending,” the petition pleaded adding that if the FIA ​​continued the proceedings, it would affect the rights of the petitioner.

Bushra Bibi filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court through lawyer Latif Khosa.

