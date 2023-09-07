Bushra Bibi to record statement before NAB in Toshakhana case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.

The former first lady, Bushra Bibi is accused of possessing items like gold, a diamond necklace, a diamond bracelet, gold and silver rings, and a bracelet watch.

In response, she has filed a bail petition with the Lahore High Court, claiming that she’s the wife of a former prime minister and that her husband is a target of political persecution.

She argues that various institutions, including NAB, FIA, and Punjab police, have unjustly filed cases against her, and she believes she’s now facing political victimization following her husband’s situation.

She’s requested details of all cases and inquiries against her since June 2022 and seeks an order preventing her arrest in any case until those details are provided.

The petition names the federation, NAB, FIA, and others as parties in the case.

