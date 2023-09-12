Bushra Bibi’s interim bail in Toshakhana fake receipts case extended

A District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Tuesday extended the interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana fake receipts case till September 26.

The proceedings were presided over by Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas.

During the court session, Bushra Bibi herself appeared, accompanied by her lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, who initiated the arguments on her behalf.

One noteworthy request made during the proceedings was to release an audio report, a request put forward by Tahir Kazem, the Prosecutor.

However, the police had a counter-request, asking individuals interested in making an audio match to record their voices before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

They clarified that the audio had already been sent to the FIA a decade ago.

The court expressed its concern about what appeared to be a delay on the part of the prosecution, noting that such delays were often used as tactics by the accused.

In response, the police stressed the need for Bushra Bibi to appear before the FIA and record her voice to advance the investigation.

Prosecutor Kazim explained that their priority was to prevent the woman from being remanded.

Amidst the legal proceedings, Barrister Salman Safdar questioned the origin of the audio leak in the fake receipt case and raised suspicions about potential accomplices.

In an unexpected turn, the court itself questioned the prosecutor about whether he had ever met the plaintiff, Naseemullah, resulting in laughter in the courtroom.

Ultimately, the outcome of this intriguing case was Bushra Bibi’s interim bail being extended until September 26, leaving room for further legal maneuvers and investigations in the Toshakhana forgery case.