Caretaker PM Anwaar Kakar gives interview to US magazine Newsweek

ISLAMABAD: In an interview with the US-based weekly magazine Newsweek, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said bringing economic stability in the country was the foremost priority of the government.

He said a comprehensive economic revival plan was in force in this regard.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said the caretaker government was deeply concerned about the situation of stability, although at the moment, it was much under control. He said the government was trying to improve the situation.

With respect to Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan, he said it would take some time to get relations better with the neighbouring de facto government in Kabul.

The prime minister said the government was trying to manage the relations with Afghanistan in a manner which was mutually beneficial to both countries.

