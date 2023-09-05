Caretaker PM directs to submit plan regarding restructuring of PIA to ECC at earliest

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday directed to submit a detailed plan regarding the restructuring of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) at the earliest.

Chairing a high level meeting on Pakistan International Airlines in Islamabad, he directed that the PIA administration and the aviation division worked day and night to improve the performance of the national flag carrier.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said the PIA was an important national organisation which was once ranked among the best airlines in the world.

He said measures should be taken to further improve the air connectivity of remote areas with other cities of the country. He said timings of the PIA flights should be kept according to the convenience of passengers.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing on the PIA. The meeting was informed that the recent amendment in PIA Act 2016 has paved the way for restructuring of the national flag carrier.

Advertisement