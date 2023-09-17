Caretaker PM Kakar leaves for US to address UNGA session

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar left for New York on Sunday on a five-day official visit to the United States.

The prime minister will attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. He will address the UNGA session on September 22.

In his address, the prime minister will outline Pakistan’s perspective on a range of regional and global issues including Jammu and Kashmir dispute which is among the longstanding unresolved items on the UN Agenda.

He will also elaborate on the significant measures being taken by caretaker government to consolidate Pakistan’s economic recovery and efforts to mobilize domestic and external investments.

During his stay, the prime minister will hold meetings with the global leaders on the sidelines of the session.

Advertisement

He will also attend an important conference on climate change being held on the sidelines of the UNGA. He will also meet with other world leaders on the sidelines of UNGA.

PM Kakar is also scheduled to interact with the international media and visit prominent US think tanks. He will also attend a conference on financing for development.

PM Anwaar-ul-Haq will join world leaders at UN General Assembly session to deliberate about key international peace and security issues.

US President Joe Biden, as leader of the host country, will be the second speaker on Tuesday, the opening day of the annual gathering of world leaders.

The list of speakers indicates the presence of 145 Heads of State and Government, 6 Vice Presidents, 4 Deputy Prime Ministers and 38 Ministers or Chiefs of Delegations — a total of 196.

This year’s theme is ‘restoring trust and reigniting global solidarity’. In a series of briefings, UN officials have said that efforts to address Global South needs, including tackling poverty and diseases and improving access to clean water and energy, are trailing far behind the target.

Advertisement