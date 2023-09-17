Caretaker PM to embark on US visit today

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to embark on an official visit to the United States on Sunday (today), Bol News reported.

Anwaar Kakar will attend a session of the United Nations General Assembly. He will hold meetings with various statesmen and dignitaries on the sidelines of the UNGA meeting.

On September 16, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar had reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue to raise Jammu and Kashmir dispute at all the global and regional forums.

In an interview with Voice of America, he had pointed out that the dispute was one of the oldest agenda items of the UN Security Council.

The Prime Minister said there were gross human rights violations taking place in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The entire area had been turned into the largest prison in the world, while Kashmiris’ voices were stifled.

He had said Pakistan had been consistently and regularly defending and advocating the Kashmir issue at all the available multilateral and regional fora.