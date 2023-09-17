Caretaker PM to embark on US visit today

Caretaker PM to embark on US visit today

Articles
Advertisement
Caretaker PM to embark on US visit today

Caretaker PM Kakar to embark on US visit today

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to embark on an official visit to the United States on Sunday (today), Bol News reported.

Anwaar Kakar will attend a session of the United Nations General Assembly. He will hold meetings with various statesmen and dignitaries on the sidelines of the UNGA meeting.

On September 16, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar had reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue to raise Jammu and Kashmir dispute at all the global and regional forums.

In an interview with Voice of America, he had pointed out that the dispute was one of the oldest agenda items of the UN Security Council.

The Prime Minister said there were gross human rights violations taking place in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The entire area had been turned into the largest prison in the world, while Kashmiris’ voices were stifled.

Advertisement

He had said Pakistan had been consistently and regularly defending and advocating the Kashmir issue at all the available multilateral and regional fora.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story