Caretaker Punjab CM leaves for five-day visit to China

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday left for a five-day visit to China, Bol News reported.

Caretaker Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad and Chief Secretary Punjab and Finance Secretary also accompanied him.

During the visit, the caretaker Punjab chief minister would meet with Chinese business community, industrialist and Chinese officials.

On August 31, Mohsin Naqvi had responded promptly to the distressing incident involving a young domestic worker who was subjected to violence in the Rawat area of Rawalpindi.

Taking serious cognizance of the matter, he had initiated the process of seeking a detailed report from both the Rawalpindi Regional Police Officer and the Commissioner.

Advertisement

Expressing his firm stance against such abhorrent acts, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had emphatically directed for swift and unbiased legal proceedings against the perpetrators who mercilessly tormented the minor girl. He had stressed the urgency of bringing the culprits to justice without delay.