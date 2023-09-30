Case registered against Sher Afzal Marwat after brawl with Senator Afnanullah

ISLAMABAD: A case was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat after a brawl with PML-N Senator Afnanullah Khan on a television show.

The FIR was filed at the Aabpara Police Station under Section 352 (Punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) and Section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Senator Afnanullah sent a letter to Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operation Islamabad Malik Jamil Zaffar seeking has sought legal action and the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Marwat.

The PML-N leader said a “disturbing incident” occurred in his participation in a talk show hosted by Javed Chaudhry. He said Marwat “physically assaulted me, slapping me three times and beating me while I was nearly unconscious on the floor.”

Afnanullah said he “received media treatment for my injuries, including facial swelling and bruise marks on my head”, saying the act of violence against a sitting Senator is unacceptable. He urged police to initiate action against Marwat and take legal action.

In a series of posts on X, Sher Afzal Marwat clarified and denied news circulating in certain sections of media relating to him tendering apologies to Senator Afnan.

“I want to make it clear to all that neither have I apologized to him nor I intend to do so unless he expresses remorse over what he uttered about Chairman PTI. I would request the media to verify any news regarding me before it is released to the public,” he said,

In another post, Marwat said he left Islamabad to avoid arrest by the “sleuths of Maryam Nawaz”. He said that he will fight every kind of oppression.

Earlier this week, PTI lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat had a physical fight with PML-N Senator Afnanullah Khan during a TV show hosted by anchor Javed Chaudhry. The situation turned worse as both exchanged harsh words and engaged in a fistfight leading to an exchange of kicks and punches.

Marwat spoke about the incident in another show hosted by anchor Waseem Badami. When asked if there was a scuffle and use of kicks and punches, Marwat said, “Yes it is true because Afnanullah abused Imran Khan”.

PTI lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat said that just as Afnanullah’s father used to abuse Imran Khan, the PML-N leader also used abusive language for the PTI chief. “They did not know that I am Imran Khan’s lawyer as well as his devotee”.

“I am a Pathan. I responded to abuse just like a Pathan,” said Sher Afzal Marwat. “If I was abused, I would have still controlled but Imran Khan was called a Jew, it was not necessary to talk badly. That is why their treatment was made”.

During the show, Senator Afnanullah Khan called Imran Khan a boot-licker, to which Marwat retaliated with the same insult to PML-N leaders. The program host explained to both guests that they should answer each other’s accusations with arguments rather than getting enraged.

After the interval, Sher Afzal Marwat seems to be missing from the program, but the program continues with Afnanullah. It must be mentioned that both have clashed with each other in recent years.

