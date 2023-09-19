Case registered for attacking CDA officials during anti-encroachment drive

ISLAMABAD: A case has been registered after protestors clashed with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) during an operation to recover occupied land.

The case was registered at the Shalimar police station against six accused and other unnamed persons on the complaint of the CDA inspector. The provisions of anti-terrorism and murder have been included in the case.

The complaint said the accused fired directly at the government officials and vandalized the official vehicles. It said Inspector Tahir Niazi was injured by the firing of the accused while several officers were injured by stone pelting.

It added the accused created a dangerous situation of law and order in the federal capital. It said a clash ensured between the CDA administration, police officers and protestors.

The CDA with the assistance of ICT administration and Islamabad Police on Monday initiated anti-encroachment operations against the land mafia in Sector E-11 and E-12 of Islamabad and adjacent areas.

CDA, district administration and Islamabad Police conducted a joint operation against the encroachment mafia in Meraberi area of Chontra.

During the operation, the enforcement teams were attacked by the residents who opened fire and pelted stones at the officials. Several policemen were also held in the protests.

It is pertinent to mention here that negotiations were also held with residents of the area to demolish the houses constructed after 2004.

After the negotiations, the operation was started by the CDA with the support of the administration. During the operation, five houses were demolished when miscreants started firing which resulted in injuring one of the protestors on the spot.

The CDA said the land award of Meraberi (Chontra) was announced in 1969. Rehabilitation benefits and compensations have been paid to affectees in lieu of acquired land.

According to the 1985 SUPARCO map, there were a total of 30 houses. In 2004, when this land was handed over by the CDA to the concerned department for further use, there were 342 houses at that time.

It said there are nearly 15 to 20 families who are local and genuine affectees. The remaining 80 percent are non-locals or have either purchased CDA-acquired land through stamp papers or are living on rent in houses built by local people/