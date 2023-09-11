CEC orders holding GB by-poll results, conduct inquiry

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Monday ordered to stop the announcement of Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly GBLA-13- Astore-1 by-election.

The election result has been stopped due to the complaints of rigging.

Following this issue, CEC Raja ordered a probe into the claimed rigging behind the Astore by-polls.

Muhammad Khurshid Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won by-elections held in GBLA 13 Astore 1 seat of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The unofficial, incomplete results of all 56 polling stations have been received, according to which Muhammad Khurshid Khan of Tehreek-e-Insaf won with 6,219 votes, while Rana Farman Ali of Muslim League-N secured 5,225 votes.

This seat was vacant after the disqualification of former Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid in a fake degree case.

People were enthusiastic about voting in the by-elections. Despite the busyness of the farming season, voters traveled from remote areas on foot to exercise their right to vote. At many polling stations, voters complained about the slowness of the polling process.

The number of registered voters in GBLA 13 Astore 1 is 33,378, while a total of 56 polling stations were established for voting, polling continued from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The official result of the Gilgit-Baltistan by-election in Astore has not been issued despite the clear victory of the PTI candidate.

The PTI workers said that despite the passage of a day, the returning officer is not announcing the result which is unfair. They warned that if the result is not announced then they will be forced to make further plans.

PTI GB President Khalid Khurshid Khan has sent a message to party workers and leaders from all districts of Gilgit-Baltistan to reach Astore immediately. He announced to continue the sit-in outside the Returning Officer’s office until the results are announced.

Despite the clear victory of PTI by 1267 votes, it is a conspiracy to withhold the result till now, he said. Khalid Khurshid said the Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan and the District Returning Officer, Returning Officer should announce the result immediately.

Thousands of workers started protest demonstrations outside the office of the Returning Officer in Astore. They said that the officials would be responsible for whatever happens because of the injustice.