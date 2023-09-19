Cement prices in Pakistan increased. Check the current prices here

Cement prices in Pakistan increased. Check the current prices here

Articles
Advertisement
Cement prices in Pakistan increased. Check the current prices here

Cement prices in Pakistan

Advertisement

Cement prices in Pakistan are facing challenges as a result of the devaluation of the local currency and soaring inflation rates.

The prices of this essential construction material are rising due to increased energy expenses, fluctuations in raw material costs, and a surge in construction activities.

The construction sector plays a vital role in Pakistan’s economic development, making it essential to monitor price increases and their potential impact on the construction industry.

In the northern regions, cement bags are available at around Rs1,208, representing a slight 0.16% increase from the previous week’s Rs1,206. Similarly, in the southern regions, prices have followed a comparable trend, averaging around Rs1,168 per bag.

Cement Price in Pakistan 2023

LahoreRs1,240 per bag
IslamabadRs1,198 per bag
RawalpindiRs1,199 per bag
GujranwalaRs1,200 per bag
SialkotRs1,210 per bag
FaisalabadRs1,200 per bag
MultanRs1,200 per bag
SargodhaRs1,190 per bag
MultanRs1,214 per bag
BahawalpurRs1,237 per bag
LarkanaRs1,173 per bag
BannuRs1,200 per bag
KarachiRs1,144 per bag
HyderabadRs1,150 per bag
SukkurRs1,200 per bag
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story