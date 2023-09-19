Cement prices in Pakistan increased. Check the current prices here

Cement prices in Pakistan are facing challenges as a result of the devaluation of the local currency and soaring inflation rates.
The prices of this essential construction material are rising due to increased energy expenses, fluctuations in raw material costs, and a surge in construction activities.
The construction sector plays a vital role in Pakistan’s economic development, making it essential to monitor price increases and their potential impact on the construction industry.
In the northern regions, cement bags are available at around Rs1,208, representing a slight 0.16% increase from the previous week’s Rs1,206. Similarly, in the southern regions, prices have followed a comparable trend, averaging around Rs1,168 per bag.
Cement Price in Pakistan 2023
|Lahore
|Rs1,240 per bag
|Islamabad
|Rs1,198 per bag
|Rawalpindi
|Rs1,199 per bag
|Gujranwala
|Rs1,200 per bag
|Sialkot
|Rs1,210 per bag
|Faisalabad
|Rs1,200 per bag
|Multan
|Rs1,200 per bag
|Sargodha
|Rs1,190 per bag
|Multan
|Rs1,214 per bag
|Bahawalpur
|Rs1,237 per bag
|Larkana
|Rs1,173 per bag
|Bannu
|Rs1,200 per bag
|Karachi
|Rs1,144 per bag
|Hyderabad
|Rs1,150 per bag
|Sukkur
|Rs1,200 per bag
