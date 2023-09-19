Cement prices in Pakistan increased. Check the current prices here

Cement prices in Pakistan are facing challenges as a result of the devaluation of the local currency and soaring inflation rates.

The prices of this essential construction material are rising due to increased energy expenses, fluctuations in raw material costs, and a surge in construction activities.

The construction sector plays a vital role in Pakistan’s economic development, making it essential to monitor price increases and their potential impact on the construction industry.

In the northern regions, cement bags are available at around Rs1,208, representing a slight 0.16% increase from the previous week’s Rs1,206. Similarly, in the southern regions, prices have followed a comparable trend, averaging around Rs1,168 per bag.

Cement Price in Pakistan 2023

Lahore Rs1,240 per bag Islamabad Rs1,198 per bag Rawalpindi Rs1,199 per bag Gujranwala Rs1,200 per bag Sialkot Rs1,210 per bag Faisalabad Rs1,200 per bag Multan Rs1,200 per bag Sargodha Rs1,190 per bag Multan Rs1,214 per bag Bahawalpur Rs1,237 per bag Larkana Rs1,173 per bag Bannu Rs1,200 per bag Karachi Rs1,144 per bag Hyderabad Rs1,150 per bag Sukkur Rs1,200 per bag