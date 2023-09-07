Chehlum processions being held across Pakistan

Processions are being held across Pakistan on Thursday to mark the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA).

Mourning processions are being taken out in various cities and towns across the country to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

In Karachi, preparations for the main Chehlum procession are in full swing. This significant event, set to be the largest procession in the country, will kick off from Nishtar Park and conclude at Imambargah Hasina Iraniyan Khara Dar.

To ensure security, the main procession routes have been sealed off with containers, and extensive CCTV camera surveillance will be in place.

Shops along the procession route have also been officially closed. To bolster safety measures, the bomb disposal squad will sweep the procession’s path.

The responsibility of securing the event falls on the shoulders of the police, Rangers, and other law enforcement agencies.

Only vehicles with special passes will be granted access to the procession route, and MA Jinnah Road will remain closed to general traffic during the event. These precautions are taken to ensure the safety and smooth flow of the procession in Karachi.

Meanwhile, in Quetta, two processions are planned for Chehlam Martyrs of Karbala. To secure these events, 28 entrances to the procession routes have been blocked using canals and trucks.

A substantial police force of 3,500 officers is deployed, alongside 2,000 personnel from FC and Levies. Aerial surveillance will also be part of the security measures.

Mobile services will be temporarily suspended for the occasion, and double riding will be prohibited in specific police stations.

These precautions are taken to ensure the safety and peaceful observance of Chehlam Martyrs of Karbala in Quetta.

Across the province, including Lahore, a significant number of Majlis and processions are taking place. More than 30,000 officers from the Punjab Police are engaged in security duties, with over 7,000 officers and officials involved in the provincial capital.

RPOs and DPOs are overseeing security arrangements, and comprehensive measures have been taken for the Urs of Hazrat Usman Ali Hajuri Rahmatullah.

The use of Safe City cameras and control rooms is ensuring the monitoring of Chehlum processions and Urs celebrations. Snipers are positioned on rooftops along procession routes, and lady police officers are conducting searches and checks.

Special measures are in place to maintain smooth traffic flow, and police officers are in constant coordination with community leaders and religious scholars to ensure a peaceful observance of these significant events.