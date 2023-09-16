Cipher case: PTI chief files bail petition in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman on Saturday filed a bail plea in the Islamabad High Court in the case pertaining to cypher of the US ambassador, Bol News reported.

In the petition of the PTI chairman, the court was requested to release him on bail. He filed the bail plea through Barrister Salman Safdar.

A special Official Secrets Act court had earlier rejected the bail plea.

Later, Bol News reported that the chairman PTI’s bail application was numbered. The Registrar’s Office allotted No. 1354/2023 to it.

PTI Chairman’s application was expected to be fixed for September 18 after the circular number was announced.

On September 9, the PTI chairman had approached the Supreme Court against the Official Secrets Act and the Army Amendment Act, Bol News had reported.

The PTI chief had filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court. He had called for repealing the Official Secrets Act and the Army Amendment Act.

Both the laws should be suspended until the verdict was announced of the constitutional petition, he had said.

“The Army Amendment Act and the Official Secrets Act were not signed by the President. The Army Amendment Act and the Official Secrets Act were contrary to the Article 10A, Article 8 and Article 19.”