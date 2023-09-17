CJ Faez Isa forms full court bench for hearing of SC Practice Act

CJ Faez Isa took oath as the 29th chief justice of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice (CJ) Faez Isa constituted the full court bench for hearing the Supreme Court (SC) Practice Act on September 18, Bol News reported.

Earlier, on Sunday, he took oath as the 29th chief justice of Pakistan, and soon after taking the charge, he took bold steps from the beginning.

However, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will preside over the full court on the SC Practice Act.

