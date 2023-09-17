Advertisement
CJ Faez Isa forms full court bench for hearing of SC Practice Act

Articles
  • CJ Faez Isa took oath as the 29th chief justice of Pakistan.
  • He issued notices to the attorney general and concerned petitioners.
  • The biggest challenge for CJ is to restore SC’s reputation.
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice (CJ) Faez Isa constituted the full court bench for hearing the Supreme Court (SC) Practice Act on September 18, Bol News reported.

Earlier, on Sunday, he took oath as the 29th chief justice of Pakistan, and soon after taking the charge, he took bold steps from the beginning.

However, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will preside over the full court on the SC Practice Act.

Added to that, the honorable Chief Justice issued notices to the attorney general and concerned petitioners.

Further, the biggest challenge for the honorable chief justice may be restoring the reputation of the Supreme Court and its credibility among the public. so that no one could get the chance to raise a finger on the Supreme Court judgment.

