CJP Bandial says no contradiction in opinion of our court on constitutional principles

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial emphasized the vital role of the Supreme Court and High Courts in safeguarding and upholding the Constitution. He reflected on his tenure as CJP, noting that it was marked by a series of constitutional matters.

These comments were made by CJP Bandial during his address at a farewell dinner hosted in his honor by the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Nominated Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa also reached the ceremony though he came late.

The CJP asserted that there is no contradiction in the opinion of everyone in our court on constitutional principles. Judges disagree only to the extent that constitutional cases should come directly to the Supreme Court or not.

He highlighted efforts made during his tenure to address the backlog of cases, successfully reducing it by two thousand cases.

He underlined that hearings on constitutional issues underscored important principles, emphasizing that decisions were not merely those of individual judges but were collective decisions made by the bench.

CJP Bandial expressed gratitude to his colleagues for their contributions to these decisions, acknowledging the significance of legal counsel’s involvement. He also mentioned that suo motu actions had been reined in and should focus on public interest and fundamental rights.

CJP Bandial mentioned that, in the previous year, the Chief Justice had worked alongside twelve judges to resolve 23,000 cases. He urged for the adherence to legal processes and expressed a desire for the system to operate in accordance with the law, questioning the repetition of issues despite the constitution specifying a 90-day timeframe for certain matters.