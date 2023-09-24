Clouds will fall in several Punjab cities

The PDMA alerts the masses ahead of rain.

In case of emergency, call PDMA Helpline 1129.

The concerned bodies have to be present during rain.

Advertisement

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert to the people of Punjab that it will rain in various cities on Sunday.

Added to that, heavy rainfall is likely to hit Lahore, including upstream areas of the river in the Punjab province.

Moreover, district emergency operation centers, including the provincial control room of PDMA, have been alerted to ensure safety among the masses.

However, heavy rain and thunderstoms are expected in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Murree, Guliyat, Mianwali, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, and DG Khan.

As a result, there is a risk of flooding in rivers and drains in low-lying areas due to heavy rain. Also, there is a chance of landslides in the hilly areas of Murree as heavy rains are predicted by the authorities.

Meanwhile, tourists and travelers should be cautious during the forecast time period.Consequently, the heavy rains can damage orchards and vegetables.

Advertisement

However, DG PDMA Imran Qureshi ordered the concerned districts to keep staff and machinery on high alert during the crucial time period.

In addition to that directive, forward it to WASA and multiple bodies to never allow standing water in low-lying areas.

Additionally, the concerned officer should be present in the field during the rain to monitor the activities. Furthermore, in cases of civil emergencies and queries, call PDMA Helpline 1129.

Also Read World Bank expresses ‘serious concern’ over state of Pakistan’s economy ISLAMABAD: Around nine and a half million Pakistanis are currently living in...