CM Sindh orders inquiry into killing of four villagers in Sakrand

KARACHI: Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Friday ordered an inquiry into the killing of four villagers in Sakrand and summoned a report on the incident.

The interim chief minister expressed sorrow and regret over the incident while addressing the media after attending an event in connection with 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal at New Memon Mosque.

The chief minister said he met with interim Sindh Home Minister retired Brigadier Haris Nawaz to discuss the incident. He said duch incidents are painful and should not take place. CM Sindh said he had formed a three-member committee to conduct an inquiry into the incident and directed them to report their findings within four days.

An order issued by the Sindh Home Department said the inquiry committee would be headed by Hyderabad Commissioner Khalid Hyder Shah and included the Shaheed Benazirabad DIG and Karachi DIG Special Branch. The committee would investigate the matter to “determine the reasons of this clash resulting in loss of precious lives and injuries to law enforcement personnel.”

A day earlier Security forces raided a village in Sakrand to arrest militants belonging to the proscribed outfit Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army. Four people were killed and nine others were wounded including four Rangers personnel.

Advertisement

A Rangers spokesperson said the paramilitary agency launched an intelligence-based operation against high-value targets. Upon seeing law enforcment officera, the miscreants attacked the raiding team and caused injuries to four Rangers personnel

Benazirabad SSP Hyder Raza identified the wounded Rangers personnel as Abdul Rasheed, Mohammad Awais, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Owais Asghar and policeman Mohammad Asif He claimed that the operation was carried out to nab SRA militants.

However, Sindh United Party Secretary-General Roshan Burriro claimed that those killed were supporters of his party and were shot by security forces. After the incident, the villagers took to the streets and staged a sit-in on a section of the National Highway carrying the coffins of the deceased.

SUP president Zain Shah termed the incident “a gift of caretaker government” which he said the people of Sindh would not accept. He accused the Pakistan Peoples Party of taking vindictive actions before general elections, and said that unarmed voters of SUP were targeted by police. He urged the Supreme Court to take notice of the incident and order a judicial inquiry.

Also Read Rangers, police arrest four members of inter-provincial dacoit gang The raid conducted by Rangers, police and Anti-Terrorist Wing. Accused are involved...

Advertisement