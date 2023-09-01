COAS for effectiveness of Peacekeeping Missions to address complex threats

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir has urged the United Nations to enable Peacekeeping Missions to be more effective in addressing the complex threats while assuring the safety and security of the peacekeepers.

He was addressing a preparatory meet as the chief guest, held as a precursor to the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meet here from August 30-31. Co-hosted by Pakistan and Japan on the theme of the Safety and Security of Peacekeepers, the meet was attended by delegates from different countries, senior officials from UN and members of the diplomatic community in Islamabad.

In his remarks, the army chief commended the role of the United Nations in the maintenance of international peace and highlighted increasing challenges and unprecedented levels of threats being faced by Peacekeepers.

The army chief further highlighted that Pakistan aspired to create a region where peace prevailed and trade, transit and investment generated prosperity for all the states of South, West and Central Asia. He also called on the Security Council and the UN Secretary-General for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Security Council Resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people. Earlier, the Under Secretary General for the Department of Peace Operations thanked Pakistan for hosting the conference and making invaluable contributions for global peace.

Addressing the participants, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani recalled Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to UN peacekeeping, spanning over six decades, as a tangible manifestation of its contribution to the maintenance of international peace and security. He paid tribute to the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives in the noble cause of peacekeeping, including 171 Pakistanis. He underscored the need to ensure a safe and secure environment for UN peacekeepers who tirelessly safeguard peace around the globe.