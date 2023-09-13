ISTANBUL: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan General Syed Asim Munir met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign and Defense Ministers, the Commander of the Turkish General Staff, and the Commanders of the Turkish Land and Air forces during his official visit to the Republic of Turkey.

This visit is a part of the ongoing series of high-level exchanges between the two countries, aimed at strengthening the deep-rooted diplomatic and military ties that exist between Pakistan and Turkey.

During these meetings, General Munir stressed the importance of enhancing defense collaboration and cooperation in training. He commended the Turkish Military for its efforts in maintaining peace and stability in the region and also expressed admiration for the operational readiness of the Turkish Armed Forces.

The Turkish leadership acknowledged the valuable contributions made by Pakistan Army Engineers who had worked alongside NDMA Teams during the unfortunate earthquake that struck Turkey in February of the same year.

General Munir paid his respects to the great leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk by visiting his mausoleum in Ankara and laid a floral wreath in his honor. He also received a warm welcome and a Guard of Honor upon his visit to the Turkish Land Forces Headquarters.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to promoting defense relations between the two nations, the COAS was honored with the Legion of Merit by the Turkish Minister of Defense and the Commander of Turkish Land Forces. During the ceremony, General Munir emphasized the enduring brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey, emphasizing Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Turkish Land Forces across various domains. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening the fraternal ties between the two nations, both in times of crisis and moments of triumph.