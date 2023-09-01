COAS Gen Munir says Army will continue to act as bulwark against terrorism

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday visited Bannu where nine brave soldiers embraced Shahadat on Thursday when a suicide bomber blew himself up near military convoy in Jani Khel area.

The COAS was briefed on the ongoing operations and overall security situation.

Gen Munir visited CMH Bannu to inquire about the health and well-being of the injured soldiers.

The COAS appreciated the high morale and unflinching resolve of the troops. “Pakistan Army will continue to act as a bulwark against terrorism to safeguard the nation from this scourge”.

He emphasized while interacting with officers and troops deployed in the area. “The Army, Law Enforcement Agencies and the Nation can never be coerced by the cowardly tactics of the Terrorists, who have a misbelief that they can challenge the iron resolve of the soldiers and writ of the State.”

Advertisement

Gen Munir further said, “We have fought for long and will continue to fight the menace of Terrorism till the end. The Nation pays rich tribute to those who have laid their lives and their sacrifices will forever be honoured.”

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.

Earlier On Thursday, Nine soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom after a motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself while targeting a military convoy in general area Jani Khel of Bannu District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Among the nine soldiers Naib Subedar Sanobar Ali also embraced shahadat (martyrdom), while five soldiers were injured, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The area was cordoned by the security forces and sanitization was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.