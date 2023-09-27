COAS Munir highlights role of women in Pakistan’s progress

COAS Gen Asim Munir addressed Women’s Symposium in Peshawar.

COAS Munir highlighted role of women in Pakistan’s progress.

COAS Munir also attended the meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee

Advertisement

PESHAWAR: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Peshawar and had an interactive session with the women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While addressing the participants during the ‘KPK Women Symposium – 2023′, the army chief said that women have played a positive and important role in the progress of the country throughout the history of Pakistan.

COAS Munir highlighted that women’s role in Pakistan’s progress and development is quintessential and most important, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

COAS remarked that the women of KPK continue to face multi-faceted challenges due to prolonged fight against terrorism. However, he said they have proven their resilience, commitment and bravery in the face of all odds.

The army chief encouraged the women to take part in the progress and development of KPK and newly merged districts.

COAS Munir also attended the meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Caretaker Chief Minister KP Muhammad Azam Khan.

Advertisement

During the Apex Committee meeting, COAS was briefed about the overall security situation including initiatives against smuggling, hoarding, and drug trafficking.

The participants of the meeting affirmed that state institutions and people are united for the protection of life and property of citizens. The participants also paid rich tribute to the martyrs and their families.

“We have to synergize our efforts for peace and prosperity of our beloved country. Pakistan Army will continue to play its role in ensuring peace and stability in KPK to provide a secure environment for economic development,” the army chief concluded.

Earlier upon arrival, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.

Also Read Delegation of Christian community calls on COAS Dr Azad Marshall President Bishops led 13 members’ delegation. During meeting matters...