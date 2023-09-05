COAS Munir visits Uzbekistan to strengthen military cooperation

COAS General Syed Asim Munir has arrived on a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan.

TASHKENT: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has arrived on a two-day official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The visit is aimed at enhancing military cooperation and defence collaboration, Inter-Services Press Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During the visit, COAS Munir called on the President of Uzbekistan Mr Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Defence Minister and the Chairman and Secretary of the State Security Service of Uzbekistan. The army chief emphasized on enhancing mutual training cooperation and intelligence sharing.

COAS Munir appreciated the standard of training and readiness of the Uzbekistan Military Forces and their understanding of regional security issues.

On arrival at the Ministry of Defence, COAS was given a warm welcome and was presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent. He also laid a floral wreath at the Memorial Complex of Martyrs in Tashkent.

