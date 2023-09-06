COAS says military always prepared for country’s defense

On Defense and Martyrs Day, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir reminded us all about the enduring sacrifices made by our brave armed forces.

He harked back to the year 1965 when our armed forces displayed immense courage and professionalism to repel the enemy’s aggression. During that time, something incredible happened – the entire nation stood together with a deep sense of unity and solidarity.

General Munir stressed that the Pakistan Army is renowned worldwide for its discipline and high professional standards. He emphasized that faith, piety, and the spirit of Jihad for the sake of Allah are the hallmarks that set our army apart.

COAS assured everyone that the Pakistan Army is always prepared to respond to any aggression from the enemy. Every officer and soldier in the army is unwaveringly committed to putting the defense of our country before anything else, even their own lives.

General Asim also paid tribute to our martyrs and praised the valor of our Ghazis. He beautifully expressed that the blood of martyrs lights the lamps of freedom, and it’s our responsibility to hold their sanctity and respect high.

He pointed out the precious bond of trust and unity between the Pakistan Army and the people, emphasizing its significance.

Moreover, COAS Munir acknowledged recent attempts by certain elements to harm the relationship between the people and the army. He commended the patience and understanding shown by Pakistan’s forces as a national institution in handling these challenges.

He proudly spoke of the courage with which our armed forces have fought against terrorism, highlighting that it’s an unparalleled example.

General Munir concluded by stating that a strong economy is vital for a strong defense. He expressed hope for mutual cooperation, believing that Pakistan’s path will lead to economic development