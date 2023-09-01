Number of viral conjunctivitis multiplying in Karachi

The citizens of karachi kept by conjunctivitis thses days.

Karachi: The rapid increase in viral conjunctivitis (pink eye) in the metropolis has made the masses worried. A large number of citizens are suffering from eye infections. Children are especially affected by eye infections.

The most common symptoms of the virus include red, itchy, and inflamed eyes. In addition, symptoms include watery eyes and discharge. The virus spreads with the change of weather. However, it spreads virally during the transition from hot to cold weather.

According to news sources, about 80% of children are affected by this infection. Individuals must take precautionary measures, including eye cleaning and protection from light, to avoid such diseases. Additionally, this virus spreads to others by touching, using same clothes, or using towels. So, try to avoid these things.

Furthermore, parents should not send affected children to school as it spreads quickly, therefore the other students stay safe. According to Dr. Vijay, an ophthalmologist at Jinnah Hospital, “after 8 days, the virus gets cured by itself.”

