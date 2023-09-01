Court allows PTI chief to meet legal team, Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD: The Special Court of Official Secret Act on Friday allowed the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman to meet his legal team and Dr Faisal Sultan, Bol News reported.

The special court said he could not allow everyone to meet the PTI chief viewing his health, honour and security. “I cannot give permission to everyone. Only those will meet him whose name he has given,” he said.

Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammed Zulqarnain approved the petition to meet him. He said he did not send the former prime minister on physical remand for fear of his life. He was made judicial because of life threat, he said.

The lawyers who have been allowed to meet the PTI chairman include Salman Safdar, Ali Ejaz Buttar, Naeem Panjotha, Intezar Panjotha and Umair Niazi.

