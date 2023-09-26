Court extends PTI chief’s judicial remand till Oct 10

ATTOCK: The Official Secret Act Special Court on Tuesday extended the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman’s judicial remand by 15 days till October 10, Bol News reported.

Special Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain was hearing the case in the prison. The case has been adjourned till October 10.

The court directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to immediately submit the challan.

Meanwhile, the special court has extended judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi as well till October 10.

