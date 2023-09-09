Court grants five-day physical remand of Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Lahore on Saturday approved five-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in the case pertaining to Sherpao Bridge speech against state institutes and vandalism on May 9, Bol News reported.

The court has approved the physical remand of Dr. Yasmin Rashid till September 14. Judge Abhar Gul Khan of the anti-terrorism court conducted the hearing. Dr. Yasmin Rashid was produced before the court.

The police filed a plea to summon Dr Yasmin Rashid from jail. Police requested for physical remand of Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

Police added provisions of sedition, waging war and inciting people to riot to the case. The investigating officer requested that Dr. Yasmin Rashid should be remanded physically for the investigation of the new allegations. Sarwar Road police station has registered case number 97/23 against her.