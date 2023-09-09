Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Arshad Sharif’s wife

ISLAMABAD: A district and session court on Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the widow of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah issued the warrants against Somia Arshad, producer Ali Usman, and sixteen others over their non-appearance before the court in the murder case.

Arshad Sharif’s wife, son, producer Ali Usman and 16 others are among the witnesses in the FIR registered on behalf of the state into the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

As per the slain journalist’s family, the First Information Report (FIR) was registered on behalf of the state and not at the request of Arshad’s family. His family has rejected the FIR lodged in the case.

The senior journalist was killed in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23, 2022, under mysterious circumstances. He left the country in August 2022 to avoid arrest after multiple cases including sedition charges were registered against him.

Kenyan Police had initially described the killing as a case of ‘mistaken identity’. An investigation in Pakistan revealed that Arshad left Pakistan after fearing for his life.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial took suo moto notice of the investigative journalist’s investigation in December 2022. A joint investigation team was formed that even went to Kenya to ascertain facts. However, the case is far from concluded as Kenyan authorities have refused to cooperate.

At the last hearing held in July 2023, the top court rejected Arshad Sharif’s mother’s plea to include five persons, who the family believes have knowledge regarding the conspirators and perpetrators behind the assassination. Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was among the five persons named by the petitioner.

During the hearing, Justice Bandial observed that it was imperative to know why Sharif went to Kenya. He also stressed the need for examining the vehicle in which the journalist was killed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the court that the case could not proceed till a mutual cooperation agreement is reached with Kenya and the AGP apprised that communication with Interpol is in process.

Sharif’s lawyer had initially approached the Islamabad High Court seeking the formation of a judicial commission to ensure a fair and transparent probe.

