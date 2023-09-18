Court seeks report from Attock Jail for not getting PTI chief have telephonic conversation with sons

ISLAMABAD: The Official Secret Act Court on Monday sought a report from the Attock Jail superintendent for not getting the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chief have telephonic conversation with his sons despite the court’s order, Bol News reported.

The Official Secret Act Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain said he would himself talk to the jail superintendent. “Perhaps, the matters get resolved with the Attock Jail superintendent the same time,” he said.

The court adjourned the hearing into the case, pertaining to not providing the former prime minister the facility to talk to his son over the phone, till September 28. While the PTI counsel Sheeraz Ranjha requested the court to adjourn the case till September 26. Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain said judicial remand of the PTI chairman was going to be completed on September 26.

During the hearing, Sheeraz Ranjha said the chairman PTI was not convicted in Cypher case and he was in Attock jail on judicial remand/ He said the Secret Act or Punjab Jail Rules applied to convicted criminals, while the Chairman PTI was still not guilty in the cipher case.

“All the accused have been given the facility of telephonic meeting in Attock Jail. For the last two or three years, the prisoners have been given the facility of telephonic meeting. Qasim and Sulaiman are the sons of Chairman PTI,” Ranjha said.

He said it was unfair not to allow the chairman PTI to meet the children by telephone. The PTI lawyer requested to take contempt of court action against the Superintendent of Attock Jail.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain wrote the decision in the open court.