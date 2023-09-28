Advertisement
Crackdown against power thefts continues

  • Operations are underway in Sindh.
  • 339 cases have been lodged against power thefts.
  • 216 transformers removed so far in city.
Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) operations against electricity thieves and defaulters are ongoing in the Sindh province.

The spokesperson for HESCO said that during the crackdowns, letters were written to the concerned police stations against 981 persons found to be defaulters and thieves.

However, 339 cases have been registered against electricity thieves and defaulters so far. More and more cases have been registered against 33 Farads involved in electricity so far.

Additionally, during the crackdown, 1032 transformers have been disconnected, and 216 transformers have been removed until now.

Earlier, Nepra has imposed a fine of Rs26 million on the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) on account of a transformer blast in Latifabad, Hyderabad in which 10 people lost their lives and around 12 received injuries.

Nepra upon receipt of reports of the incident constituted a three-member investigation committee under Section 27A of the Nepra Act 1997, which investigated the matter in detail by visiting the site of the incident, recording statements of the residents, inquiring the relevant officials/officers of Hesco, conducting analysis of the damaged transformer, visiting manufacturer of the blasted transformer and presented a detailed report to the authority.

