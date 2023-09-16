CTD kills two terrorists in Quetta

QUETTA: At least two terrorists were killed in a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) operation in Jaffarabad district of ​​Balochistan on Saturday, Bol News reported.

The CTD spokesperson said two terrorists of a banned organization were killed in the operation. Arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from them, the spokesperson said.

“During the operation, the terrorists opened fire on the forces. Terrorists were killed in retaliatory fire,” he said.

On September 7, seven terrorists were killed and six others were critically injured during a gun battle with security forces in Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, a fire exchange had taken place between security forces and terrorists in Ursoon, Chitral District on September 9.

It had added that security troops had effectively engaged the location of terrorists, leading to an intense exchange of fire as a result seven terrorists were killed, while another six were critically injured.