Dairy retailers warn of looming milk shortage in Karachi

The dairy retailers in Karachi have warned of disrupting the supply of milk across the city from today (Monday).

In a concerning turn of events, milk retailers in the city are taking a stand against what they see as blackmailing tactics. This has raised fears of a milk crisis looming over Karachi.

Hafiz Muhammad Nisar Gadi, the President of the Milk Retailers Welfare Association, made a crucial announcement.

He stated that starting from Monday, the sale of open milk in the city would come to a halt.

The reason behind this decision is the retailers’ problem that they cannot afford to buy costly milk and then sell it at lower prices.

Currently, these shopkeepers are obtaining milk at rates ranging from Rs. 214 to Rs. 218 per liter.

Their plea to the authorities states a margin of Rs. 20 per liter to make their businesses sustainable.

This would mean the milk retailers should be able to buy milk from dairy farmers at Rs. 200 per kilogram and sell it at Rs. 220.

The retailers have tried to address this issue with the Commissioner of Karachi multiple times, but their pleas have gone unanswered.

The situation has been worsened by inflation and reduced purchasing power, causing a decline in milk sales.

As a result, the decision to stop the sale of open milk reflects the desperation of the retailers, who are struggling to maintain their businesses amidst rising costs and economic challenges.

This move to halt open milk sales starting on Monday has raised concerns about the availability and affordability of milk for the people of Karachi, highlighting the complex challenges faced by both retailers and consumers.