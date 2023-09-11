Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah being observed today

The 75th death anniversary of father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being observed with due solemnity on Monday (today).

In this connection, Quran Khawani and Fateha Khawani will be held at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi.

Radio stations and TV channels are broadcasting special programmes on this occasion to pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam for his unmatched services for freedom of Pakistan.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on this day in 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.

In his message on death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said there is no better way to pay homage to the founder of Pakistan than to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said we have to eliminate all kinds of differences and work together day and night for development of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan is currently going through a difficult period and we need to adhere to the principles of founder of the nation as much as ever.