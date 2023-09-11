Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah being observed today

The 75th death anniversary of father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being observed with due solemnity on Monday (today).
In this connection, Quran Khawani and Fateha Khawani will be held at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi.
Radio stations and TV channels are broadcasting special programmes on this occasion to pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam for his unmatched services for freedom of Pakistan.
Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on this day in 1948 shortly after achieving freedom for the nation.
In his message on death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said there is no better way to pay homage to the founder of Pakistan than to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said we have to eliminate all kinds of differences and work together day and night for development of Pakistan.
He said Pakistan is currently going through a difficult period and we need to adhere to the principles of founder of the nation as much as ever.
Read More News On
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.