Decision of Supreme Court challenge in LHC

Articles
  • Citizen Mashkoor Hussain filed the petition.
  • According to petetion providing interest-free loans is illegal.
  • Judges are already receiving numerous benefits.
The decision of the Supreme Court to grant an interest-free loan of 36 crore rupees to 11 judges was challenged in the Lahore High Court. The application was filed on behalf of citizen Mashkoor Hussain.

The Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary, and others were parties to the application.

Providing interest-free loans to judges is an illegal act, as per the petitioner.

However, judges are already receiving numerous benefits from petitioners.

Moreover, people’s tax money cannot be used indiscriminately by the caretaker government.

Earlier, the court requested that the caretaker government’s approval of giving loans to the judges be declared null and void.

Furthermore, the court requested that the judges declare the move to give loans illegal.

Moreover, it is requested that the move to give credit to the judges be suspended until the final decision of the petition.

