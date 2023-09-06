Defence Day: Change of guards ceremony held at Quaid’s mausoleum

As the country celebrates Defense Day, a change of guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam on Wednesday to commemorate Defence Day.

While the top military and political leadership of the country also congratulated the nation on the occasion.

Air Vice Marshal Ghazanfar Latif, the Air Officer Commanding of the PAF Academy, served as the chief guest during the change of command ceremony.

He paid his respects at the mausoleum, offered prayers, and left his comments in the guest book.

During his address, AVM Latif emphasized the significance of honoring the collective victory of Pakistan’s armed forces. He reiterated their unwavering commitment to defending the nation’s borders against any threats and acknowledged the sacrifices made in the name of national defense.

Advertisement

Air Marshal Latif regarded the day as a tribute to the bravery of Pakistan’s heroes and martyrs, crediting the nation’s prayers and collective efforts for the armed forces’ success.

He expressed confidence in Pakistan’s resilience in facing contemporary challenges and affirmed the country’s enduring existence.

Furthermore, he highlighted the tradition of guards changing and noted that 57 cadets, including seven women, participated in the ceremony, taking over guard duties at the mausoleum.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s President, Caretaker Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chief, and the entire Armed Forces paid tribute to the martyrs and their families on Defense Day.

This day commemorates Pakistan’s historic victory over India and honors those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Defense Day, celebrated on September 6, symbolizes Pakistan’s courage and determination in defeating its eternal adversary, India, 58 years ago.

Advertisement

It serves as a day to pay homage to the martyrs and their families, acknowledging their unparalleled bravery and the unity of the Pakistani nation in the face of nefarious intentions from external forces.