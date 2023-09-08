Dengue reports in Islamabad spark concern

Thirteen degue cases were reported in Islamabad in the last 24 hours.

The total number of pateints has reached 220 in the capital.

Patients are under treatment in private and government hospitals.

Once again, the rapid increase in dengue cases in Islamabad sparks concern in the city. According to DHO Capital, 13 dengue cases were reported in Islamabad during the last 24 hours. Additionally, the total number of dengue patients in Islamabad has reached 220, and 72% of the current season’s dengue patients are male and 28% are female, as per DHO sources.

Moreover, nine cases were reported in rural areas of Islamabad during the last 24 hours, while four people were affected by dengue in urban areas of Islamabad during the last 20 hours, the officer further added.

Shockingly, the total number of dengue cases in rural areas of Islamabad has risen to 149 so far. However, 71 people have been affected by dengue in the urban areas of Islamabad.

On the other hand, 63 dengue patients are under treatment at Holy Family Hospital, 21 at DHQ Hospital, and 104 dengue patients are under treatment in private hospitals in Islamabad, the DHO continued.

