Deputy Chairman NAB Zahir Shah resigns

The Deputy Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Zahir Shah on Monday resigned from his post.

Zahir Shah sent his resignation to the Chairman NAB.

Sources reported that Zahir Shah could not continue the work due to personal reasons.

Notably, Justice (retired) Syed Asghar Haider on Saturday also announced to step down as the NAB prosecutor general, Bol News reported.

The accountability watchdog prosecutor general sent his resignation to the NAB chairman.

Sources said Syed Asghar Haider resigned because of his personal commitments. The tenure of Syed Asghar as the NAB prosecutor general was to be completed in March 2024.