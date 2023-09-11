Deputy Chairman NAB Zahir Shah resigns

Deputy Chairman NAB Zahir Shah resigns

Articles
Advertisement
Deputy Chairman NAB Zahir Shah resigns
Advertisement

The Deputy Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Zahir Shah on Monday resigned from his post.

Zahir Shah sent his resignation to the Chairman NAB.

Sources reported that Zahir Shah could not continue the work due to personal reasons.

Notably, Justice (retired) Syed Asghar Haider on Saturday also announced to step down as the NAB prosecutor general, Bol News reported.

The accountability watchdog prosecutor general sent his resignation to the NAB chairman.

Advertisement

Sources said Syed Asghar Haider resigned because of his personal commitments. The tenure of Syed Asghar as the NAB prosecutor general was to be completed in March 2024.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story