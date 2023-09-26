DRAP decision to nationwide crackdown against illegal drug traffickers

The task was entrusted to the National Task Force.

The NTF completed their task with honesty.

surveillance continues in the medicine markets before operation.

Rawalpindi: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) cracked down on illegal drug traffickers on Tuesday, Bol News reported.

However, the DRAPE decided to take a nationwide crackdown against illegal, substandard drugs.

In addition to that, the goal of eradicating illegal, substandard drugs is entrusted to the National Task Force (NTF). On the other hand, the NTF completed their homework for the nationwide crackdown.

Moreover, the NTF will carry out operations along with the Provincial Health Department.

Other than that, instructions were issued to DRAP provincial offices for a nationwide crackdown.

Additionally, the NTF will conduct nationwide raids on classified information.

Consequently, before the operation, surveillance continues in the medicine markets of big cities.

Also, there are raids in the medicine markets of Karachi, Hyderabad, and Lahore.

Moreover, there is a possibility of raids in the medicine markets of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Quetta, and Peshawar as well.

However, cooperation will be increased in the federal and provincial medicine inspectorates for the operation.

Apart from that, the cases will be registered against law-breaking elements under the DRAP Act.

Additionally, a daily report of the National Task Force’s nationwide operations will be prepared, and the NTF will send a daily performance report to CEO DRAP.

