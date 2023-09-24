DRAP declares Pedolil Suspension Batch 167 substandard

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) has declared Pedolil Suspension Batch 167 a substandard product, Bol News reported on Sunday.

The drug regulatory authority has issued a product recall alert for Pedolal Suspension. Pedal suspension is prepared from paracetamol formula, read the DRAP Alert.

Batch 167 of the suspension is described as substandard, said the DRAP adding that the Pedolil Suspension was manufactured by JASM Pharma Risalpur.

Pedolil batch was declared substandard by the Federal Drug Analyst, CDL Karachi. Pedolil Suspension recall alert is issued for citizens, doctors and chemists. Pedolil suspension is used in the treatment of fever and body aches.

“Doctors should not have patients use the affected batch of Pedolil Suspension. Use of substandard medicine can be dangerous for the patient’s life. Use of substandard medicine can be harmful for liver and kidney. Its use can lead to a blood disorder,” the alert said.

It directed the pharma company not to supply the affected batch of Pedolil Suspension. The company recalled the affected batch of pedal suspension from the market, the Drap added.

Chemists should return the affected batch to the pharma company. DRAP provincial teams have step up surveillance in medicine markets.