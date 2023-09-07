Dry weather expected in most parts of country

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while humid in plain areas during the next 12 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad 23 degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar 27, Karachi 28, Quetta and Muzaffarabad 22, Gilgit and Murree 15 degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy chances of rain and wind with thundershower weather is expected in Leh, partly cloudy and dry in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Baramula seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty seven, Leh nine, Pulwama and Anantnag sixteen and Shopian fourteen degree centigrade.